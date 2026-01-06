Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Intuit (INTU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Intuit (NasdaqGS:INTU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.96% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intuit is $823.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $606.00 to a high of $1,019.55. The average price target represents an increase of 29.96% from its latest reported closing price of $633.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intuit is 19,662MM, an increase of 1.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.03, a decrease of 14.08% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTU is 0.61%, an increase of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 271,621K shares. The put/call ratio of INTU is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,570K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,822K shares , representing an increase of 16.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 4.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,521K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,390K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 16.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,935K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,778K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 16.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,527K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,424K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 57.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,324K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,240K shares , representing a decrease of 30.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 37.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.