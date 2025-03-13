Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of GXO Logistics (GXO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.33% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for GXO Logistics is $55.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.33% from its latest reported closing price of $38.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GXO Logistics is 10,479MM, a decrease of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 882 funds or institutions reporting positions in GXO Logistics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXO is 0.21%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.81% to 132,203K shares. The put/call ratio of GXO is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 12,655K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,112K shares , representing a decrease of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 23.87% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,228K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 11.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,878K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,735K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 16.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,764K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,508K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 57.10% over the last quarter.

GXO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GXO Logistics, Inc. is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $430 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.