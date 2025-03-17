Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of GXO Logistics (BMV:GXO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of GXO Logistics (BMV:GXO) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 12,655K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,112K shares , representing a decrease of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 23.87% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,228K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 11.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,878K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,735K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 16.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,764K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,508K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 57.10% over the last quarter.

