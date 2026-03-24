Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Gulfport Energy (GPOR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.07% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Gulfport Energy is $236.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $277.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.07% from its latest reported closing price of $207.42 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Gulfport Energy is 1,884MM, an increase of 44.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 86.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulfport Energy. This is an decrease of 236 owner(s) or 36.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPOR is 0.33%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.06% to 20,699K shares. The put/call ratio of GPOR is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Point Capital holds 3,451K shares representing 18.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares , representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 671K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares , representing an increase of 12.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 35.37% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 527K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares , representing an increase of 33.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 66.65% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 488K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 446K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 6.70% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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