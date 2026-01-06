Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.86% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Globant is $87.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.86% from its latest reported closing price of $66.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is 3,402MM, an increase of 36.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is an decrease of 112 owner(s) or 14.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.16%, an increase of 22.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 52,373K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 2,309K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,132K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares , representing an increase of 75.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 104.02% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,065K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 42.01% over the last quarter.

ARGA Investment Management holds 2,058K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 99.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 8,577.15% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,639K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares , representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 37.63% over the last quarter.

