Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Global Payments (LSE:0IW7) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Global Payments (LSE:0IW7) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.35% Downside

As of May 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is 108.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 66.28 GBX to a high of 205.64 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.35% from its latest reported closing price of 138.38 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is 9,342MM, a decrease of 7.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is an decrease of 59 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IW7 is 0.31%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 265,072K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 9,464K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,963K shares , representing an increase of 37.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IW7 by 66.69% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 8,334K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,299K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IW7 by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 7,480K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,518K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IW7 by 51.06% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,099K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,255K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IW7 by 83.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,335K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IW7 by 52.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.