Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Global Payments (BIT:1GPN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Global Payments (BIT:1GPN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.02% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is €87.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of €56.65 to a high of €178.51. The average price target represents an increase of 32.02% from its latest reported closing price of €66.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is 10,100MM, an increase of 0.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GPN is 0.31%, an increase of 8.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 265,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 9,464K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,963K shares , representing an increase of 37.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GPN by 66.69% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 8,334K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,299K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GPN by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 7,480K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,518K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GPN by 51.06% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,099K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,255K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GPN by 83.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,335K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GPN by 52.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.