Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Global-E Online (GLBE) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Global-E Online (NasdaqGS:GLBE) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.21% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Global-E Online is $48.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 53.21% from its latest reported closing price of $31.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Global-E Online is 1,032MM, an increase of 29.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global-E Online. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLBE is 0.48%, an increase of 20.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 142,300K shares. The put/call ratio of GLBE is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 8,347K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,994K shares , representing a decrease of 43.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 45.19% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,417K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,733K shares , representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 21.90% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,173K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,435K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 32.31% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,770K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 81.54% over the last quarter.

Contour Asset Management holds 3,119K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares , representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 19.13% over the last quarter.

Global E Online Background Information

Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 440 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

