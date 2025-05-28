Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Genesco (GCO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.98% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genesco is $27.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 25.98% from its latest reported closing price of $21.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Genesco is 2,631MM, an increase of 13.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.68, an increase of 101.90% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesco. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCO is 0.05%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.32% to 12,784K shares. The put/call ratio of GCO is 2.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 1,098K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing an increase of 77.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 992K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares , representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 52.40% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 761K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alliancebernstein holds 593K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares , representing a decrease of 53.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 65.51% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 411K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 44.56% over the last quarter.

Genesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,475 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.