Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Gartner (IT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Gartner (NYSE:IT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.30% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gartner is $308.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $479.85. The average price target represents an increase of 30.30% from its latest reported closing price of $236.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gartner is 6,883MM, an increase of 7.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gartner. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IT is 0.28%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 91,756K shares. The put/call ratio of IT is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 3,653K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 13.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,351K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,301K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,258K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,168K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 10.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,184K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,624K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares , representing a decrease of 23.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 26.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.