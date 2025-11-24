Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:FULC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.10% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics is $13.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.10% from its latest reported closing price of $11.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fulcrum Therapeutics is 22MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULC is 0.05%, an increase of 27.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 57,536K shares. The put/call ratio of FULC is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,229K shares representing 18.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,381K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,083K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 20.20% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 5,250K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,671K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,288K shares , representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 29.08% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,432K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,589K shares , representing a decrease of 88.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 33.39% over the last quarter.

