Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of F.N.B. (FNB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.92% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for F.N.B. is $16.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 16.92% from its latest reported closing price of $14.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for F.N.B. is 1,760MM, an increase of 16.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in F.N.B.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNB is 0.18%, an increase of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 380,423K shares. The put/call ratio of FNB is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 24,297K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,440K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 7.21% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 17,792K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,869K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 3.62% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 13,854K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,905K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 3.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 11,672K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,241K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 4.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,244K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,285K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 2.84% over the last quarter.

F.N.B. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

F.N.B. Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $37 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.