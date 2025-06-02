Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Flywire (FLYW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Flywire (NasdaqGS:FLYW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.37% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Flywire is $17.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 58.37% from its latest reported closing price of $10.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flywire is 557MM, an increase of 8.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flywire. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLYW is 0.14%, an increase of 17.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.65% to 129,106K shares. The put/call ratio of FLYW is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 8,685K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 7,030K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,676K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,598K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 50.91% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,408K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares , representing an increase of 94.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 656.97% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,240K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 48.38% over the last quarter.

Flywire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. Flywire supports 2,250+ clients with diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices.

