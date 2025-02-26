Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.25% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Flutter Entertainment is $274.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $189.93 to a high of $394.91. The average price target represents an increase of 0.25% from its latest reported closing price of $273.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flutter Entertainment is 11,950MM, a decrease of 11.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flutter Entertainment. This is an increase of 150 owner(s) or 20.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLUT is 0.56%, an increase of 16.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 188,650K shares. The put/call ratio of FLUT is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 15,427K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,791K shares , representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUT by 19.31% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,258K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,969K shares , representing a decrease of 15.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLUT by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 10,881K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,319K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLUT by 3.85% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 10,042K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,232K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUT by 24.09% over the last quarter.

Parvus Asset Management Europe holds 8,304K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company.

