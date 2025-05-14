Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Flagstar Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (FLG.PRA) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Flagstar Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:FLG.PRA) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flagstar Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLG.PRA is 1.58%, an increase of 6.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 7,342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 1,970K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLG.PRA by 9.95% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,915K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLG.PRA by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 1,006K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 565K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 387K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLG.PRA by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.