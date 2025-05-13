Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Flagstar Financial (FLG) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.01% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Flagstar Financial is $13.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.01% from its latest reported closing price of $12.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flagstar Financial. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 5.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLG is 0.21%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.59% to 389,208K shares. The put/call ratio of FLG is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Liberty 77 Capital holds 75,000K shares representing 18.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 37,302K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,417K shares , representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLG by 34.92% over the last quarter.

Reverence Capital Partners holds 35,981K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,333K shares , representing an increase of 7.36%.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 12,121K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,858K shares , representing an increase of 26.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLG by 16.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,519K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,508K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLG by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.