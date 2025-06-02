Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Fiserv (LSE:0IP9) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Fiserv (LSE:0IP9) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.39% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fiserv is 230.67 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 137.43 GBX to a high of 283.64 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 43.39% from its latest reported closing price of 160.87 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fiserv is 20,987MM, an increase of 1.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,044 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IP9 is 0.65%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 618,149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,391K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,018K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IP9 by 48.17% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 30,590K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,192K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IP9 by 0.05% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 21,104K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,912K shares , representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IP9 by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,267K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,631K shares , representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IP9 by 6.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,716K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,805K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IP9 by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.