Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of First Horizon (FHN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.28% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Horizon is $22.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.28% from its latest reported closing price of $20.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Horizon is 3,772MM, an increase of 23.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,078 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Horizon. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHN is 0.29%, an increase of 29.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 550,450K shares. The put/call ratio of FHN is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 36,827K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,131K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 90.68% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 21,285K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,522K shares , representing an increase of 50.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 170.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 17,208K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,753K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 27.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,586K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,918K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 25.29% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,503K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,417K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 27.49% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Horizon Corp., with $84 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of its associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank.

