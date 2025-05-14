Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of First Horizon Corporation - Preferred Stock (FHN.PRF) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of First Horizon Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:FHN.PRF) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Horizon Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHN.PRF is 0.04%, an increase of 20.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 809K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 571K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN.PRF by 6.07% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 234K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN.PRF by 2.31% over the last quarter.

GPRF - Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 20.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN.PRF by 3.64% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 45.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN.PRF by 32.60% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN.PRF by 86.17% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.