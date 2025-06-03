Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (WBAG:FNIS) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (WBAG:FNIS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.05% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Information Services is € 78,66/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 63,44 to a high of € 94,35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.05% from its latest reported closing price of € 68,37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Information Services is 15,811MM, an increase of 55.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNIS is 0.32%, an increase of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 644,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 36,878K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,276K shares , representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 34,808K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,328K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 29,965K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,433K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 0.45% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,515K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,982K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 7.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,713K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,861K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 4.40% over the last quarter.

