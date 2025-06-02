Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.05% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Information Services is $90.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 14.05% from its latest reported closing price of $79.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Information Services is 16,254MM, an increase of 59.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIS is 0.32%, an increase of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 644,200K shares. The put/call ratio of FIS is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 36,878K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,276K shares , representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 34,808K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,328K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 29,965K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,433K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 0.45% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,515K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,982K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 7.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,713K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,861K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Information Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Its employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying its scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. The Company helps its clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.