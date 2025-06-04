Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (BMV:FIS) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (BMV:FIS) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 36,878K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,276K shares , representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 34,808K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,328K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 29,965K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,433K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 0.45% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,515K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,982K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 7.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,713K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,861K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 4.40% over the last quarter.

