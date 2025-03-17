Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of FedEx (BMV:FDX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of FedEx (BMV:FDX) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 2,204 funds or institutions reporting positions in FedEx. This is an increase of 353 owner(s) or 19.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDX is 0.58%, an increase of 42.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.08% to 979,990K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 13,890K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,155K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 12,391K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,709K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,260K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,870K shares , representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 5.56% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,230K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,765K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 12.22% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,403K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,522K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 6.47% over the last quarter.

