Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Expeditors International of Washington (LSE:0IJR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Expeditors International of Washington (LSE:0IJR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.32% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Expeditors International of Washington is 119.47 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 87.24 GBX to a high of 136.04 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.32% from its latest reported closing price of 116.76 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Expeditors International of Washington is 11,776MM, an increase of 11.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expeditors International of Washington. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IJR is 0.19%, an increase of 108.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 155,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 5,735K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,938K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJR by 57.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,365K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJR by 19.06% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,070K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,083K shares , representing an increase of 24.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IJR by 20.73% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,798K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares , representing an increase of 22.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJR by 55.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,789K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,697K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJR by 18.25% over the last quarter.

