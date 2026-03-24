Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Expand Energy (EXE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Expand Energy (NasdaqGS:EXE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.41% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Expand Energy is $134.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $110.09 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.41% from its latest reported closing price of $107.64 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Expand Energy is 11,930MM, an increase of 2.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,081 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expand Energy. This is an decrease of 520 owner(s) or 32.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXE is 0.34%, an increase of 15.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.65% to 234,615K shares. The put/call ratio of EXE is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 21,251K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,959K shares , representing an increase of 24.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 36.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,670K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,873K shares , representing a decrease of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,421K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,630K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 48.86% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 5,062K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,097K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,359K shares , representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 1.56% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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