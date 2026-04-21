Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Exelon (EXC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Exelon (NasdaqGS:EXC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.11% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Exelon is $51.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.11% from its latest reported closing price of $46.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Exelon is 20,121MM, a decrease of 17.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is an decrease of 838 owner(s) or 39.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXC is 0.09%, an increase of 64.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.15% to 897,606K shares. The put/call ratio of EXC is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 28,420K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,453K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 6.41% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 24,980K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,995K shares , representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 23,130K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,446K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 36.54% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 20,965K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,369K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,317K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,663K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 4.84% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.