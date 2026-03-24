Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of EQT (EQT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of EQT (NYSE:EQT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.91% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for EQT is $65.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.29 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 0.91% from its latest reported closing price of $65.23 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for EQT is 8,582MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,314 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT. This is an decrease of 544 owner(s) or 29.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQT is 0.36%, an increase of 17.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.71% to 606,839K shares. The put/call ratio of EQT is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,539K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,175K shares , representing a decrease of 58.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 37.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,732K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,106K shares , representing an increase of 62.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 172.03% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 18,432K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,282K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 18,260K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,703K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,421K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,887K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 51.17% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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