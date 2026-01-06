Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of EPAM Systems (EPAM) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.07% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for EPAM Systems is $215.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.07% from its latest reported closing price of $206.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EPAM Systems is 8,558MM, an increase of 61.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,133 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPAM Systems. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAM is 0.20%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 60,888K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAM is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,911K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,103K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 24.69% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,663K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares , representing an increase of 22.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 81.20% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,308K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares , representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 27.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 5.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,609K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 5.06% over the last quarter.

