Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (EPD) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:EPD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.73% Downside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership is $37.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.73% from its latest reported closing price of $38.11 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership is 46,016MM, a decrease of 12.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPD is 0.41%, an increase of 41.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.34% to 568,892K shares. The put/call ratio of EPD is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 42,639K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,379K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%.

Invesco holds 26,597K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,818K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 87.65% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 19,255K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,549K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 18,163K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,223K shares , representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 33.60% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 16,769K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,182K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 3.55% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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