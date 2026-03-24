Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Energy Transfer LP - Limited Partnership (ET) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Energy Transfer LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:ET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.63% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Energy Transfer LP - Limited Partnership is $22.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.68 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.63% from its latest reported closing price of $19.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Transfer LP - Limited Partnership is 92,815MM, an increase of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Transfer LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ET is 0.60%, an increase of 30.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.08% to 1,072,187K shares. The put/call ratio of ET is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 83,843K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,651K shares , representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 54,994K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,863K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 51,639K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,569K shares , representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 38,676K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,573K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 36,714K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,815K shares , representing a decrease of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 17.51% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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