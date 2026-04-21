Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Edison International (EIX) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.71% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Edison International is $73.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 5.71% from its latest reported closing price of $69.75 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Edison International is 17,300MM, a decrease of 10.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,024 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edison International. This is an decrease of 639 owner(s) or 38.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIX is 0.09%, an increase of 49.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.62% to 351,611K shares. The put/call ratio of EIX is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 18,285K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,764K shares , representing an increase of 41.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 64.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,018K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,631K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 8.63% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 6,070K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,408K shares , representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,653K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,497K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,887K shares , representing an increase of 29.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 11.19% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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