Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of East West Bancorp (EWBC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of East West Bancorp (NasdaqGS:EWBC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.73% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for East West Bancorp is $102.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.73% from its latest reported closing price of $96.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for East West Bancorp is 2,589MM, an increase of 7.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,082 funds or institutions reporting positions in East West Bancorp. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWBC is 0.30%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 161,879K shares. The put/call ratio of EWBC is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,044K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,109K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,715K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares , representing an increase of 60.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 77.37% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,733K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,419K shares , representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 19.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,500K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 15.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,321K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,393K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 12.19% over the last quarter.

East West Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly owned company with total assets of $52.2 billion. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and Greater China. U.S. markets include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In Greater China, East West's presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.