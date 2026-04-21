Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Duke Energy (DUK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.06% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Duke Energy is $140.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $153.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.06% from its latest reported closing price of $127.86 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Duke Energy is 29,170MM, a decrease of 8.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy. This is an decrease of 830 owner(s) or 25.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUK is 0.22%, an increase of 40.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.50% to 537,049K shares. The put/call ratio of DUK is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 19,293K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,062K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,044K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,870K shares , representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,608K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,046K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 8.28% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 9,543K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,327K shares , representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 8,931K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,873K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 7.17% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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