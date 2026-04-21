Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (DUKB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:DUKB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.61% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is $25.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.18 to a high of $27.96. The average price target represents an increase of 6.61% from its latest reported closing price of $24.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is 30,348MM, a decrease of 4.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 91.67% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.41% to 23K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sterling Capital Management holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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