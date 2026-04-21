Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of DTE Energy (DTE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.55% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy is $158.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $133.32 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.55% from its latest reported closing price of $145.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy is 16,195MM, an increase of 2.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 982 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy. This is an decrease of 616 owner(s) or 38.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTE is 0.09%, an increase of 57.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.60% to 161,443K shares. The put/call ratio of DTE is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,448K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,069K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,833K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,851K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,695K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,571K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,593K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,475K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,044K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 66.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.