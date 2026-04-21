Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond (DTB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:DTB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.02% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond is $18.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.27 to a high of $20.45. The average price target represents an increase of 7.02% from its latest reported closing price of $16.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond is 16,195MM, an increase of 2.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 83.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTB is 0.00%, an increase of 99.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.91% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thompson Investment Management holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 29.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTB by 35.91% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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