Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Dominion Energy (D) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.60% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dominion Energy is $66.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.08 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 7.60% from its latest reported closing price of $62.22 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Dominion Energy is 18,337MM, an increase of 11.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominion Energy. This is an decrease of 705 owner(s) or 32.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D is 0.11%, an increase of 57.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.27% to 719,321K shares. The put/call ratio of D is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 59,791K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,850K shares , representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 44,944K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,746K shares , representing an increase of 31.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 80.14% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 27,956K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,820K shares , representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,007K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,662K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 22,150K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,780K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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