Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Dianthus Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DNTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.62% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dianthus Therapeutics is $62.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 75.62% from its latest reported closing price of $35.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dianthus Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dianthus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNTH is 0.24%, an increase of 9.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 41,252K shares. The put/call ratio of DNTH is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vestal Point Capital holds 3,200K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing an increase of 46.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 42.52% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,867K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,707K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,701K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,482K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares , representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,342K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

