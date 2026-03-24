Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Diamondback Energy (FANG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Diamondback Energy (NasdaqGS:FANG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.20% Downside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Diamondback Energy is $187.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $164.63 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.20% from its latest reported closing price of $191.78 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Diamondback Energy is 7,231MM, a decrease of 49.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy. This is an decrease of 585 owner(s) or 30.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FANG is 0.23%, an increase of 24.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.82% to 183,338K shares. The put/call ratio of FANG is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 5,621K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,606K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 45.68% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,577K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,734K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,159K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,627K shares , representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 90.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,934K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,968K shares , representing a decrease of 20.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 90.04% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,333K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 17.88% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.