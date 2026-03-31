Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Dell Technologies (DELL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.78% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dell Technologies is $169.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.78% from its latest reported closing price of $164.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dell Technologies is 100,206MM, a decrease of 11.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.47, an increase of 32.01% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies. This is an decrease of 633 owner(s) or 29.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELL is 0.20%, an increase of 19.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 252,888K shares. The put/call ratio of DELL is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 13,384K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,905K shares , representing an increase of 63.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 159.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,479K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,371K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 53.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,301K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,855K shares , representing an increase of 33.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 83.79% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 5,517K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,427K shares , representing an increase of 19.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,825K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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