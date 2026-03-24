Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (DKL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:DKL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.24% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is $44.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.24% from its latest reported closing price of $53.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is 1,124MM, an increase of 10.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 24.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKL is 0.12%, an increase of 57.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.24% to 11,555K shares. The put/call ratio of DKL is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 4,489K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,323K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,587K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 44.79% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,515K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 88.10% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 628K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 46.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 432K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 88.63% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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