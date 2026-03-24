Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Covista (CVSA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Covista (NYSE:CVSA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Covista. This is an decrease of 311 owner(s) or 39.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVSA is 0.14%, an increase of 37.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.92% to 34,557K shares. The put/call ratio of CVSA is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 1,898K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares , representing an increase of 31.76%.

Capital World Investors holds 889K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares , representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVSA by 26.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 888K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVSA by 63.98% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 737K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVSA by 31.93% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 577K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVSA by 36.23% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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