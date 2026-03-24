Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of ConocoPhillips (COP) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.42% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for ConocoPhillips is $119.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.42% from its latest reported closing price of $127.19 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for ConocoPhillips is 45,688MM, a decrease of 24.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,642 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConocoPhillips. This is an decrease of 821 owner(s) or 23.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COP is 0.27%, an increase of 31.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.38% to 1,090,379K shares. The put/call ratio of COP is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 48,360K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,645K shares , representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COP by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 43,841K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,804K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 49.19% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 41,450K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,100K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COP by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,914K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,009K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,510K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,236K shares , representing a decrease of 31.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 21.15% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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