Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Commvault Systems (CVLT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Commvault Systems (NasdaqGS:CVLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.53% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Commvault Systems is $210.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $178.57 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.53% from its latest reported closing price of $177.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Commvault Systems is 939MM, a decrease of 10.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,024 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commvault Systems. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLT is 0.30%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 57,831K shares. The put/call ratio of CVLT is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,700K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 91.96% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,622K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,439K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 22.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,437K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,414K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.