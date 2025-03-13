Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NasdaqGS:CHRW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.51% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is $116.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.51% from its latest reported closing price of $96.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 21,611MM, an increase of 21.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,270 funds or institutions reporting positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRW is 0.20%, an increase of 3.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 133,400K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRW is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 10,739K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,455K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 4.80% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 7,997K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,084K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,148K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,956K shares , representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 5.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,498K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 8.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,200K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 7.74% over the last quarter.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, C.H. Robinson is one of the world's largest logistics platforms. Its global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. With the combination of its multimodal transportation management system and expertise, the company uses its information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for its more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Its technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to its customers' businesses.

