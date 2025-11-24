Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of CG Oncology (CGON) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of CG Oncology (NasdaqGS:CGON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.15% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for CG Oncology is $70.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 67.15% from its latest reported closing price of $42.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CG Oncology is 11MM, an increase of 408.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in CG Oncology. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 8.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGON is 0.56%, an increase of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 85,372K shares. The put/call ratio of CGON is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital holds 6,372K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,513K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares , representing an increase of 65.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGON by 38.61% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,670K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 3,283K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management VI holds 2,221K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

