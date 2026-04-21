Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of CenterPoint Energy (CNP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.03% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for CenterPoint Energy is $45.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.19 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.03% from its latest reported closing price of $42.70 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for CenterPoint Energy is 9,368MM, an increase of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 792 funds or institutions reporting positions in CenterPoint Energy. This is an decrease of 637 owner(s) or 44.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNP is 0.10%, an increase of 60.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.03% to 646,892K shares. The put/call ratio of CNP is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 86,030K shares representing 13.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,130K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 5.27% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 41,629K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,492K shares , representing a decrease of 23.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 38.44% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,942K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,707K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,024K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,857K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 14,007K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,434K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 3.35% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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