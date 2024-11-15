News & Insights

Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Carlisle Companies (CSL) with Hold Recommendation

November 15, 2024 — 05:29 am EST

November 15, 2024

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.50% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carlisle Companies is $466.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $345.75 to a high of $535.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.50% from its latest reported closing price of $450.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carlisle Companies is 7,382MM, an increase of 47.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlisle Companies. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSL is 0.35%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.81% to 54,191K shares. CSL / Carlisle Companies Incorporated Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CSL is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CSL / Carlisle Companies Incorporated Shares Held by Institutions

BlackRock holds 4,769K shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,567K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares , representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 3.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,506K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 0.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,477K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,332K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares , representing an increase of 18.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 89.26% over the last quarter.

Carlisle Companies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in its businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

