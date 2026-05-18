Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Burlington Stores (BURL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.65% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Burlington Stores is $377.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.65% from its latest reported closing price of $293.60 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Burlington Stores is 11,168MM, a decrease of 3.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.15, an increase of 31.02% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burlington Stores. This is an decrease of 373 owner(s) or 36.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BURL is 0.15%, an increase of 45.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.77% to 71,719K shares. The put/call ratio of BURL is 4.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,506K shares representing 10.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,843K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 88.62% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,169K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,478K shares , representing a decrease of 37.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 22.58% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,028K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,811K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,798K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,829K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 21.56% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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