Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of BILL Holdings (LSE:0A75) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of BILL Holdings (LSE:0A75) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 827 funds or institutions reporting positions in BILL Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A75 is 0.24%, an increase of 27.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.84% to 108,158K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,524K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,879K shares , representing a decrease of 22.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 76.87% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,696K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,252K shares , representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 28.61% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 3,720K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,727K shares , representing an increase of 26.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 24.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,104K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 43.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,070K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 43.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.